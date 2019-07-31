Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says it is important that the Opposition supports the Bail amendment Act, which is due to be debated in the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.

MPs have had to interrupt their vacation over this issue.

The amended bill was passed in the Senate after the Government and Independent Senators supported the passage of the bill.

However the Opposition senators all voted against the bill arguing that there needed to be several changes. The Bill seeks to deny bail for a period of up to 120 days for persons charged with gun related crimes.

Criticisms of the bill include the possibility of rogue officers abusing their authority and the law.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, Commissioner Griffith said while he understands the concerns over rogue police officers, this does not negate the need for laws to protect law abiding citizens.

He added that furthermore, there have been increased measures put in place to detect rogue officers and weed them out.