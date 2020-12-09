Ashanti Riley Murder: DPP to determine the charges against suspects

The police are to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard today, for advice on what charges to lay against the two suspects in the Ashanti Riley murder.

An autopsy is also set to be completed today, and the TTPS says their intent is take the post-mortem report to the DPP to begin discussions.

Police found Riley’s decomposing body in a forest near Cakes Land, La Canoa, Santa Cruz, last Friday.

She was last seen getting into a PH taxi days earlier.

The driver has since been detained and assisting police with their investigation.

Since his arrest, a second man was detained and the search continues for a third.