Chairman of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme, Ashton Ford, is defending his decision to walk out of a sitting of the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises on Monday.

The J.S.C. inquiry was held to assess the performance of CEPEP and its operations.

During the proceedings, Mr. Ford walked out of the meeting refusing to participate further if the external auditors were allowed to sit in and contribute.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Ford was asked, by host Andy Johnson, his views on today’s poll question of whether or not the Chairman of CEPEP should be sanctioned for walking out on the JSC.

At the time of the programme the majority of pollsters felt that Mr Ford should be sanctioned.

Mr. Ford then gave his side of the story.

Mr. Ford also revealed some of the challenges he encountered with getting a proper audit done.