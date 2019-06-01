Secretary for the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, Kwesi Des Vignes, is assuring persons, who will be impacted by the airport expansion in the sister isle, that they will be dealt with fairly.

Speaking at the weekly THA Executive Council news briefing, Mr. Des Vignes said lands have already been identified for persons who will have to be relocated.

He said there is also the option for persons to choose land outside of the areas listed by the Assembly.