At least 30 people have been confirmed dead in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian’s passage has left the tourist destination devastated. Even having passed the Bahamas, the south-east US seaboard, with the thin line of barrier islands off North Carolina braced for the storm to pass through on Friday morning as a category 1 hurricane. Hundreds of thousands are said to have lost power in the region overnight. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has pledged to assist the Bahamas with $.5 million dollars. In addition, troops will be sent to assist with clean up, electricity reconnection and security.

“After conversations with the Government and the Prime Minister of Bahamas the best that we think we can do for them at this point in time is to provide them with some of the discipline and trained manpower they would need to make sure that there is law and order and whatever that kind of manpower can contribute to the kind of governance to the territory,” said Dr. Keith Rowley during Thursday’s post cabinet press conference. “We have agreed along with our colleagues in Jamaica, to take all necessary steps, the Minister of National Security has been instructed to work with the Chief of Defence Staff and make available to the Government of Bahamas for the direction and use immediately 100 persons from our Defence Force,” he added.

According to the UK Guardian, in Abaco alone, the government has taken delivery of at least 200 body bags, according to local media late on Thursday.