Trinidadian Olympic 100m and 200m finalist, Michelle Lee-Ahye has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (IAU) said on Thursday.

The IAU said that Ahye has been provisionally suspended since August 30th while it investigates a “whereabouts failure”.

The Trinidadian sprinter was sixth in both the sprint finals at the Rio Games in 2016. She was sixth again in the 100m at the World Championships in London in 2017, but is likely to miss this year’s championships, which start in Doha on September 27.