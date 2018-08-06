Attorney General Sees No Problem With Stuart Young Appointment as National Security Minister.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is refusing to offer any rationale as to the thought process behind the Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, Mr Al-Rawi said the matter of Cabinet appointments and positions is squarely a matter for Dr. Rowley to address.

He further claimed that he does not see the announcement as having come as a thief in the night.

Mr. Al Rawi also maintained that he does not see the move as any indictment on Minister Dillon’s part.

The Attorney General added that he sees no problem with Minister Young holding 2 other portfolios in addition to that of National Security, which is arguably one of the most important posts in the administration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

