Attorney Kurt Hogan is advising the two remaining escapees to turn themselves in. Last week eight inmates escaped from Golden Grove Remand Facility in Arouca.

Six of them have since been recaptured.

Recordings of the two inmates have been circulating on social media.

Mr. Hogan made the plea to the men to give themselves up while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on afternoon.

He said there could be serious implications to their actions.

Mr. Hogan said while he understands the frustrations that have been expressed by the inmates, he urged them to come forward to the relevant authorities.