Australian Shipping Company Austal In T&T to Inspect Operating Vessels

The Office of the Prime Minister says a team from Austal has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago following the recently concluded working visit to Australia by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and an accompanying delegation, where discussions were held with respect to the ten Austal vessels owned by the State.

It explained that this team from Austal will inspect the four water taxis and six Coast Guard patrol vessels, at the request of the Government, in order to produce a report on the state of the vessels.

In a media release, the OPM noted that the report will also include suggestions towards getting all of the vessels operational and sea-worthy as well as provide a proposed maintenance programme for the vessels.

The statement said it is also expected that the team will visit some of the shipyards and dry dock facilities available in Trinidad to ascertain the viability of developing a facility to offer maintenance and other services out of Trinidad.

It is expected that Austal’s report will be provided to the Government in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

