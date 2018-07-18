Automated Border Control System Launched at Piarco International Airport.

The new automated border control system is launched at the Piarco International Airport this week.

It uses facial recognition and collects users’ fingerprints.

It also verifies the validity of travel documents by checking these documents against an international database of photos, passports and ID cards.

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell says whilst this new project will be in “test- phase” over the next two weeks, it will bring Trinidad and Tobago in line with present-day border control practices in existence at many international ports of entry.

The Tourism Minister added that the potential for reduced time spent in lengthy Immigration lines and the possibility for families to be processed together will be a pleasant and welcomed upgrade to this country’s existing entry-processing process for both tourists and returning residents to our shores in the not too distant future.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago , Hayden Newton, welcomed the venture and listed the benefits that be derived.

