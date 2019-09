The Bahamas continues to reel from the effects of the passage of Hurricane Dorian. The island of Abaco has been devastated. The Hurricane has since borne down on the grand Bahama and according to the island’s Tourism Minister, Dionisio D’Aguilar’, the situation is heartbreaking.

Minister D’Aguilar, speaking in a televised interview this morning said the situation is very much a wait and see one, explaining that nothing can be done for the next twenty four hours.