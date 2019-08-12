Legal Counsel for Marlene McDonald Pamela Elder says that while formal charges have been laid against the former Minister she will be seeking bail as soon as possible.

Speaking with News Power Now, the attorney indicated that Ms McDonald is doing well considering the circumstances.

Prior to the announcement that charges were expected to be laid last evening, Minister of Communication Donna Cox expressed support on behalf of the PNM for her colleague.

Speaking in a video message, Ms. Cox stated that she had visited Ms McDonald and she was in good spirits.

She revealed that the PNM’s Women’s League was providing support to the former Minister.