Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says the Government’s changes to the Bail Amendment Bill are unique.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Al Rawi explained that the Bail Bill will be laid before the parliament, which will reconvene tomorrow.

The AG told reporters that the amendments to the Bail Bill are slightly different from the previous bail laws, which had restrictions.

Mr. Al Rawi said it is important that the Opposition gives its support to the legislation instead of resisting it as it has been done in the past.