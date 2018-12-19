The Trini Black cake or as some call it, the fruit cake, is a staple at this time of year. For months in advance, fruits have been soaking but it’s not too late to get your Trini Christmas fruitcake in order. Here’s a step by step recipe that could help you make your first Trini black cake if you’ve never tried it. Be sure to let us know just how it comes out!

Ingredients Fruit Mixture: 3 cups raisins 2 cups currants 1 cup prunes 2/3 cup candied mixed peel 1 1/4 cups cherry brandy 1/2 cup dark brown sugar 6 tablespoons dark rum 1 teaspoon mixed spice Cake Batter: 2 cups butter, softened 1 3/4 cups dark brown sugar 10 eggs 4 cups self-rising flour, sifted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions Prep 20 m Cook 2 h 30 m Place raisins, currants, prunes, and mixed peel in a food processor; process until finely chopped. Transfer to a large jar. Pour cherry brandy, 1/2 cup brown sugar, dark rum, and mixed spice into the jar; mix well and seal. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until flavors blend, 2 weeks to 3 months. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and line two 9-inch cake pans with parchment paper. Combine butter and 1 3/4 cup brown sugar in a bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs until smooth. Beat in raisin mixture until evenly incorporated. Fold in flour and vanilla extract gradually until batter is smooth and falls off the back of a lifted spoon. Divide batter between the prepared cake pans. Cover cake pans loosely with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven until cakes are firm and spring back when lightly pressed, about 2 1/2 hours. Cool cakes in the pans, 8 hours to overnight. Wrap in aluminum foil to keep moist.