Bandit Killed by Bar owner

Armed with their licensed firearms, a bar owner and a patron were able to save their own lives, during a robbery attack at a Princes Town bar on Tuesday night.

Around 9:15 pm, two men, one armed with a gun, entered Rosette Bar at Contention Road, Indian Walk and announced a hold up.

However, what they weren’t anticipating was that they would be shot at by their would-be victims as the owner and a 64-year-old patron, a businessman, drew their licensed firearms and fired at the men.

The gunman collapsed on the ground where he died, while his accomplice, described as Spanish looking, escaped.

Firearms belonging to the owner and the patron, as well as the bandit’s firearm were seized by police.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the bandit.

Investigations are ongoing.