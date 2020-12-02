Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Bandit Killed by Bar owner

Dec 2, 2020 | 0 comments

Armed with their licensed firearms, a bar owner and a patron were able to save their own lives, during a robbery attack at a Princes Town bar on Tuesday night.

Around 9:15 pm, two men, one armed with a gun, entered Rosette Bar at Contention Road, Indian Walk and announced a hold up.

However, what they weren’t anticipating was that they would be shot at by their would-be victims as the owner and a 64-year-old patron, a businessman, drew their licensed firearms and fired at the men.

The gunman collapsed on the ground where he died, while his accomplice, described as Spanish looking, escaped.

Firearms belonging to the owner and the patron, as well as the bandit’s firearm were seized by police.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the bandit.

Investigations are ongoing.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you support the decision to deport the 11yr old Venezuelan girl by Justice Seepersad?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

No Comfort in State Victory says AG Al Rawi
High Court Judge Rules: Venezuelan child to be deported
Dr Avery Hinds optimistic as Covid 19 cases Shows a downward trend
TTPS to Monitor UNC internal Elections this Sunday
Kamla Persad-Bissessar Accused of Using Race to Win Internal Elections