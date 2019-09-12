The murder toll increased overnight with the shooting death of an alleged criminal.

Reports reaching News Power Digital suggest that the would be perpetrator of a robbery at a Bar in San Fernando, was instead gunned down by a patron who had in his possession, a licensed firearm. The dead man was allegedly one of two men who attempted to terrorize patrons at the establishment. The second assailant was also struck by bullets but managed to escape.

