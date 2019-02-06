A Barataria man has appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate , charged with four counts of fraud. 33-year-old Keron Jerimiah, a factory worker, of Barataria, appeared before Magistrate Marisa Gomez, on Monday to answer to two counts of uttering a forged valuable security, one count of obtaining the sum of $9,130.50 by false pretense and one count of obtaining the sum of $8,140 by false pretense.

He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $50,000 and the matter adjourned to Monday April 8th. It is alleged the accused deposited two cheques, in the above-mentioned sums, at the San Juan and Trincity Branches of RBC respectively, on Friday, January 25th.

The accused subsequently withdrew the funds from his account.

When he visited the Port-of- Spain Branch of RBC, on January 31stto query his account, the Fraud Squad was contacted, and the accused was arrested.