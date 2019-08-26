Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced that the country will shut down at 10:00 a.m. instead of the previously announced noon.

She made the announcement this morning citing the strengthening of Tropical Storm Dorian overnight.

At 5:00 a.m Tropical Storm Dorian was centred near 11.9N, 56.3W or about 225 miles (365 km) east-southeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 60mph (97km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles (75km) from the centre.

She said that the airport would also be shut down and she advised Bajans to remain indoors.