Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley is in the Bahamas. She arrived on the island to see, first hand, the destruction caused during the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

She is part of a delegation comprising CARICOM chairman Allen Chastanet (the Prime Minister of St Lucia), CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque, and officials from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Caribbean Development Bank and the Regional Security System .

Mottley was greeted by Bahamian Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis; Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle; Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd; Minister of Transport Renwood Wells; Minister of Tourism Dionsio D’Aguilar; Foreign Affairs High Commissioner Rueben Rahming and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jack Thompson.

Prime Minister Mottley took to Twitter on Thursday, saying, “Bahamian Prime Minister Rupert Minnis was waiting on the footsteps at the entrance of the NEMA Office to welcome me and the other members of the CARICOM, CDEMA, CDB and RSS delegation before heading into a briefing meeting from a number of agencies to give us a better idea of the extent of the destruction and services affected in the northern Bahamian islands following the passage of Hurricane Dorian on Sunday and Monday. A special thank you to ALIV for the presentation of a phone to use during the visit.

On Thursday, Ms. Mottley called on Barbadians to donate generously to the islands of The Bahamas through a telethon to be held on Sunday.