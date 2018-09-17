Basdeo Panday Says As A Country, T&T Is Seriously Divided Along Ethnic Lines.

Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday says politics in Trinidad and Tobago is in a deplorable state and in need of great improvement.

He was speaking in reference to the “Oreo” comment made against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a News Power Now Interview, Mr. Panday said, no matter who made them, the comments were wrong and it continues to show that, as a country, we are seriously divided along ethnic lines.

He says whether or not an apology is forthcoming, politicians will continue to make comments like this until there is change in the country’s political system.

Expressing hope that such change will take place, Mr Panday says a lot needs to be done to encourage youth who are not sullied by the racial divisions that exist, to enter politics

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

