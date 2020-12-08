Basdeo Panday: The UNC is Dead

The United National Congress (UNC) is dead and beyond repair. That’s the view of the man who founded the party, Basdeo Panday.

In an interview with CNC3, Panday said the political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had killed the party. “It is already dead for all intents and purposes,” Panday said.

Persad-Bissessar retained her leadership position in Sunday’s internal election, with internal polls showing only 17,066 people had turned up to vote, out of a pool of 115,000 financial members.

Panday said “Any party that cannot bring out its voters in such a high paced campaign means the rank and file have lost interest in the party.”

He also took a jab at those who contested the internal race, saying those who went up against Persad-Bissessar had no political future even before they contested.

He said that a new party is the only remedy to take the PNM out of office – one that could bring an end to tribal politics.