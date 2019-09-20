Former Editor in Chief at the Guardian and producer at the British Broadcasting Corporation, Orin Gordon, says it’s now been made clear to Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, that diplomatic channels are not the way to pursue a complaint against the BBC.

He explains that the BBC like any other news organization gets it wrong some times.

Earlier this week, British High Commissioner, Tim Stew responded to the Prime Minister’s declaration that he will complain to the British Government over what he said was a BBC documentary which portrayed the government in a negative light, over the registration exercise of Venezuelan nationals in this country.

The Prime Minister said that such a portrayal was inaccurate and argued that it was injurious to the Government and to the country’s image.

Speaking with reporters at a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Rowley was openly offended by some of what was carried in the report.

In a statement in response Sir Tim said the following, “The Government has brought to my attention a BBC documentary on Venezuelan migrants.

As I have said, the UK’s commitment to freedom of expression means that the UK media, including the BBC are independent of the UK Government.

Speaking on the State of the Nation programme on Power 102FM on Friday afternoon, Mr Gordon said the BBC is funded by a license fee and then explained how this arrangement works.

He also had some advice for journalists on this matter.