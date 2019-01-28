A new report by the BBC news service highlights the effects of the Venezuelan political and economical crisis and what seems surprising to them, but has been an ongoing problem for our local fisherfolk – PIRATES. In their report which you can read in its entirety here, they discuss the influence of criminal elements trading Guns and Drugs and the targeting of Trinidadian pirogues along the south west coast. Later on in the story they also imply that local Criminal elements are contributing to the “trade” of weapons and drugs for basic commodities scarce in Venezuela.

