Beetham Community Activist Condemns Attack on Fitzgerald Hinds.

Beetham Gardens Community Activist, Karim Marcelle, condemns the flood water attack against Member of Parliament for Laventille West and Acting Attorney General, Fitzgerald Hinds, and the Councillor for the area Akil Audain, on Tuesday.

The incident took place during Mr. Hinds’ visit to the community to meet with residents affected by flooding.

Mr. Marcelle made his position clear on the matter during the State of the Nation Programme Wednesday afternoon.

However, he claimed that Mr Hinds needs to deliver on the promises made to the residents during the election campaign.

 

