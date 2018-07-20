Power102FM

Beetham Resident, Akeil Thomas Was Shot 10 Times By Police.

Beetham Resident, Akeil Thomas Was Shot 10 Times By Police.

0

An autopsy on the body of 19 year old Beetham resident Akeil Thomas has revealed that he was shot 10 times by police.

Police reports indicate that at approximately 6.30am a group of officers were conducting an exercise in the community when Thomas, who they accuse of being a gang member, allegedly drew a gun and fired at them.

Police claim Thomas was shot during an exchange of gunfire. An illegal firearm was allegedly recovered on the scene.

However, Thomas’ relatives have disputed police’s claims saying he was unarmed and was executed by police officers whilst seated on a chair in a popular liming spot in the community.

Friends and relatives of the deceased attempted to block the Eastern Main Road, Priority Bus Route and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in response to the incident but were thwarted by police.

Thomas’ relatives are expected to file a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

 

Decomposing Body of Man Found in Mosquito Creak, Believed to Be That of San Juan Businessman.
Dr. Valery Alexandrov Resigns.
Claire Broadbridge’s Throat Cut Ear to Ear. Autopsy Reveals She Faced Her Attacker.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS:
%d bloggers like this: