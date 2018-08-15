Beetham Residents Fed Up and Disgusted, Says Community Leader.

Residents on the Beetham are fed up and disgusted.

This is the word coming from Beetham Community leader Anderson Wilson.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, Mr. Wilson said the residents of the area are dissatisfied with the representation they have been receiving.

His comments come after several young persons in the area doused Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds with flood water while he was speaking to the media following a walkabout in the area to assess the damage caused by the flood in the area.

He added that the area has voted for the PNM for 45 years but is yet to see any improvement over the years.

He also denied claims that the actions of the residents were politically motivated

Mr. Wilson claims people in the area only see the politicians in times of frustration or around elections.

