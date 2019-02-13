The bloodshed continued in Sea Lots on Tuesday as a man identified as Nigel Francisco was reportedly killed for refusing to move out of the area.

Reports say that on a group of men visited Francisco’s home in Pioneer Drive on Monday to ask about a theft in the area and ordered Francisco and his family to pack up and leave Sea Lots…or else.

His relatives left but Francisco was defiant and refused to leave his home.

The group of men returned at 7 am the following day, and shot Francisco several times in the head at point-blank range.

Francisco was one of four men killed between Monday night and Tuesday morning, sending the murder toll to 67.