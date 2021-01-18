Bloody Weekend. Police Investigating Murders in Santa Flora and Chickland Village.

Southern Division homicide detectives are continuing investigations into the murder of a Santa Flora man near his home on Sunday. Dead is 47-year-old Trevor Hospedales.

According to reports, Hospedales was sitting on the roadside near the SS Erin Road around midday with his stepson, a Venezuelan national, when a man, armed with a gun, walked up to them.

On seeing the gunman, Hospedales and his stepson ran in different directions, but the gunman chased Hospedales and fired a dozen shots at him. Hospedales was shot in the head and back and died at the scene. The gunman escaped in a waiting car.

Police have requested closed-circuit camera footage from homes in the area to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are continuing investigations into the motive behind the murder of a 71-year- old father and his 47- year- old son.

The duo was found tied up and executed at their home on Saturday. Their decomposing bodies were found in separate rooms at the family’s La Jobas Road, Chickland Village, home.

The men were later identified as Mohaid Hosein, 71, and his son, Navie Hosein, 47. Police reports indicated that their bloodied bodies were found by a family friend who went to the home to collect an avocado plant at around 11 a.m.

Police also said a Honda Civic car owned by Navie Hosein was found abandoned in a nearby field. The younger Hosein was not married and had no children. The other members of the family reside in the US.

Investigations are continuing.