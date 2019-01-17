Tobago has recorded its first murder for the year.

Police have identified the burnt body of a man found in a car in Belmont Link Road Hope, Tobago around 2am, as 20 year old Dwarika Moses, of Les Coteaux.

Police are treating the death as a suspected homicide.

Police reports indicate that the burnt body was found in the backseat/trunk area of a burnt car

Investigators say that the case will be classified as a murder pending investigation.

An autopsy needs to be performed to confirm the cause of death.

Initially, fire officers were called out after a vehicle, parked along the roadway, was seen on fire.

It was not until they were going through the charred remains of the vehicle that the deceased was found.

The body, police said, was burnt beyond recognition, and they were not able to tell from initial examination whether the deceased was a man or a woman.