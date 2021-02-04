Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Body of Female Found Down Aripo Precipice.

Feb 4, 2021 | 0 comments

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has confirmed that the body of a woman was found this afternoon down a precipice along the Heights of Aripo.

According to reports, around 12:20 pm today, a motorist was driving his vehicle along the Heights of Aripo Road when he looked down a precipice and saw a decomposed body. He contacted the police who responded immediately and found the body which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police are now on the scene. More details as information comes to hand.

 

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you think that the death of the suspect in police custody should be investigated?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Body of Female Found Down Aripo Precipice.
Still No Sign of Andrea Bharatt. Crime Stoppers $50,000 Reward Announced.
Police Allegedly Beat Kidnapping Suspect Leading to Hospitalisation.
Roodal Moonilal Pushes for Vulnerable Women to be Protected With Legislation.
Media Warned to Be Responsible in Reporting Kidnapping Case.