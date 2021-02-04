Body of Female Found Down Aripo Precipice.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has confirmed that the body of a woman was found this afternoon down a precipice along the Heights of Aripo.

According to reports, around 12:20 pm today, a motorist was driving his vehicle along the Heights of Aripo Road when he looked down a precipice and saw a decomposed body. He contacted the police who responded immediately and found the body which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police are now on the scene. More details as information comes to hand.