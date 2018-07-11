Body of Man Found Near Decomposition Stage, in Fyzabad. Police Seeking Public’s Help.

Homicide investigators are awaiting the conclusion of a post mortem before taking fingerprint samples from the remains of an unidentified man who was found partially burnt in Fyzabad on Monday.

A police report states that around 8am officers of the Fyzabad Police Station responded to a report of a body seen in a bushy area at Pepper Village.

The officers went to an area where they trekked about one hundred feet into bushes where T&TEC had run high tension wires.

There they found the body of a man of African descent in the early stages of decomposition, lying in the bushes.

The man was clad a red T-Shirt, a pair of black pants and had a kinky twist hairstyle.

Officers are checking their missing person’s database as they try to identify the man but were unsuccessful up to late Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fyzabad police at 677-7777, 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...