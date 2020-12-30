Body of Missing Fruit Vendor Found

The body of fruit vendor Idris Marcus Singh, who went missing at Tyrico Bay, Maracas on Sunday, has been found.

Relatives of the 23-year-old found the body shortly after 5pm yesterday, during day 2 of their search. His body was spotted floating some 500 meters from where he disappeared underwater.

Maracas police responded and Singh’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Singh, who lived in Chaguanas, went to Tyrico Bay with his older brother Antonio Singh and brother-in-law Sanjay Cunjisingh on Sunday. As they were returning to shore around 4.30 pm, Singh disappeared under water.