Bones Discovered at Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Construction workers at the Port of Spain General Hospital have discovered yet another set of bones.

According to sister company, Izzso Media, the discovery, which was made on Saturday, comes a little over a week after the initial find on the site on January 6th.

The first set of bones were taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James and according to reports, officials are still awaiting those results.

The second set of bones, however, was taken to a funeral home in the area by the police to be stored securely, as the Forensic Science facility was closed on Saturdays and will be open on Monday at which time the bones will be sent for analysis.