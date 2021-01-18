Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Bones Discovered at Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Jan 18, 2021 | 0 comments

Construction workers at the Port of Spain General Hospital have discovered yet another set of bones.

According to sister company,  Izzso Media, the discovery, which was made on Saturday, comes a little over a week after the initial find on the site on January 6th. 

The first set of bones were taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James and according to reports, officials are still awaiting those results.

The second set of bones, however, was taken to a funeral home in the area by the police to be stored securely, as the Forensic Science facility was closed on Saturdays and will be open on Monday at which time the bones will be sent for analysis.

 

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do You Think The Shooting To Death Of 2 Men At Lady Chancellor Qualifies As A Police Shooting ?

  • NO (73%, 8 Votes)
  • YES (27%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 11

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Bones Discovered at Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Top Cop Says TV6 Reported Erroneous Information As Imbert Threatens Litigation.
Police Arrest 2 Venez and 2 Trinidadians with Gun, Ammo and Monkeys.
Trinidad and Tobago Records Another Covid-19 Death.
Health Ministry Reaches Agreement with Registered Nurses Association on Covid-19 Risk Management at POSGH.