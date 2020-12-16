BpTT restructuring exercise leads to job cuts

bpTT announced a 25 per cent reduction in staff worldwide during its restructuring exercise which is being dubbed the ‘largest in its history’ for the company.

In a media release issued today, bpTT said the exercise was done in two phases, as the first phase began in September, where staff were allowed to leave voluntarily.

In the second phase, which began in mid October and November, employees were selected into their new roles and placed where some were removed.

The media release further states that “149 employees will exit bp’s Trinidad business on a voluntary or involuntary basis. The majority of exits will occur in January 2021.”

bpTT’s management said that they are deeply saddened by the move but the company is unable to take all of their employees on their new journey to reinvent bp.

The release also indicates that approximately 47 employees have been assigned to roles that support operations outside of Trinidad and Tobago.

bpTT said “these organizational changes will not affect any of the sanctioned projects and activities in Trinidad.”