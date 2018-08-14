Brace for More Bad Weather, Warns MET Office.

The Meteorological Office is today advising citizens that they can expect more adverse weather conditions today.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning Meteorologist Paula Wellington explained what led to the adverse weather yesterday and overnight.

She also informed that because of an active ITCZ in our area, more cloudy conditions and rainfall is expected today.

She said that the cloudy conditions will persist for most of the day with showery activity in some areas.

She advised persons in flood-prone areas to observe caution especially during thundershower activity when there can be gusty winds, street and flash flooding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

