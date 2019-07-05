Disagreements over a formula for payments into the Caricom Development Fund, are said to have led to the walkout by one leader, and a diplomatic effort by another to get him back inside, during caucus deliberations at the 40th Caricom summit which ended here last evening.

NewsPower’s Andy Johnson, who’s at the summit, reports that the disagreements surfaced late Thursday, during the talks, as the leaders sought to agree on the formula. This had been discussed at the intersessional meeting held in St Kitt’s in February, and came up for ratification and confirmation at this summit.

Conference sources revealed that Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the meeting and went to his hotel room, at the Harbour Club Hotel, in the Gros Islet district of the capital city here. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is said to have gone to his room, and coaxed him to return to the table.

The CDF is part schedule of matters which fall under the portfolio of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy, for which the Barbadian Prime Minister has lead responsibility in the Caricom Quasi Cabinet system.

The CDF is a mechanism under which member states agree to provide financial support for technical

Holness is said to be questioning the accuracy of a report which was produced from discussions at the intersessional meeting, and which was up for ratification at these talks.

The Caricom summit is due to end today.