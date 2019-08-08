News Power Now has been reliably informed that Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain South, Marlene McDonald, has been detained by police. This follows the DPP’s instruction to execute a warrant for her arrest at 4am today.

News Power Now understands that police are still on the scene where Ms. McDonald was said to be visibly shaken and in distress. We understand that Ms. McDonald is charged with misappropriation of public funds among other things. It is also reported that the MP is complaining of blood sugar problems and legal advice is being sought as to how the matter should be treated with in light of the fact that Ms. McDonald is a sitting cabinet member. The arrest of the Port -of- Spain South Member of Parliament, comes one day after the release of Cedrick ‘Burkie’ Burke, who was detained by police earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Power 102FM Digital will have details as further information comes to hand.