The Ministry of National Security says security relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom were further strengthened following a courtesy call, today, to Minister of National Security, Stuart Young by British High Commissioner to this country Tim Stew and a visiting team from the U.K. East Midlands Special Operations Unit, Regional Prison Intelligence Unit.

A media statement indicated that Minister Young welcomed the opportunity to continue dialogue with High Commissioner Stew and the U.K. EMSOU team on areas of security cooperation established under the November 2017 Memorandum of Understanding between both countries.

The release said matters discussed included the sharing of best practices in international security including techniques to be used in our Prisons and further capacity building initiatives for national security officials.

Both the Minister and High Commissioner gave the assurance of continued T&T-UK collaboration on security matters of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.