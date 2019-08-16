A British woman has died in Barbados after being doused in a flammable liquid and set alight while in bed.

Natalie Crichlow’s “shocked and devastated” family are raising funds to repatriate her body.

Ms Crichlow, 44, of Colindale in London, was in Barbados to look after her disabled brother when she was attacked.

The mother of three had survived cancer twice and had two strokes in the past decade, according to her niece.

Ashley Best said her aunt suffered 75% burns to her body in the attack in Christchurch on 28th July. She died in hospital on 6th August.

Ms Best said: “The intruder broke in the house, then strangled her and then set her alight. She went into hospital and died of her injuries.