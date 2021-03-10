Buccoo Reef Fast Ferry Should Be in T&T in 31 Days.

The National Infrastructure Development Company says the recommencement of the maiden journey of the new fast ferry Buccoo Reef from Brisbane, Australia on Monday to Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to take thirty-one days, fair weather permitting.

In a media release NIDCO says problems presented during the earlier start of the delivery voyage, which caused the vessel to return to Hobart have all been investigated and corrected by the shipbuilder, INCAT, and engineers from the Original Equipment Manufacturers.

NIDCO says repairs were impeded due to delays encountered with the supply of parts and replacement units from Germany and USA.

It says the vessel is now expected to provide the trouble free service for which it was built.

NIDCO says the vessel will make two scheduled stops, French Polynesia and the Panama Canal.

It says updates on the vessel’s progress throughout its journey will be provided.