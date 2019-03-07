Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous, Bunji Garlin and music producer, Dada Music are all ecstatic about their 2019 Road March hit ‘Famalay’.

It is Bunji Garlin’s first Road March title.

Bunji spoke with E News Correspondent Melissa Stanisclaus this morning who said that given the fact that he is celebrating 20 years in the business, this win comes as another notch under his belt, and it feels great.

Bunji said his love for music and his career has been his main driving force in the industry and thanks his family, and more so his fans for the continued support.

“Famalay” won the Road March with on the road.

Meanwhile Kes the Band, via a media release officially thanked the people of T&T for the support shown to his contribution, ‘Savannah Grass’. The song was created as a dedication to the country’s rich culture and in memory of Kees’ father, George ‘Bunny’ Diefenthaller who died just prior to Carnival 2019.

Dieffenthaller also expressed congratulations to the singers of “Famalay” and said that together they gave the citizens of T&T music that they would never forget.