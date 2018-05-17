Burnt Body Found Near Caroni Police Station.

A burnt body has been found mere meters away from the Caroni Police Station.

According to reports, the corpse was found buried under three large tyres in a rice field in Caroni around 5 pm yesterday.

Police believe the victim may be a male based on a wedding band and a masculine right foot found at the scene.

The partially burnt foot bore at least three gunshot wounds.

Three 9mm shells were also found near the bodyaccording to LoopTT.

Investigating officers believe the deceased may have been there for at least two days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

