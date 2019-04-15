A bill laid in Parliament in early April put Non-Profit and Non-Government Organizations in the spotlight. These NGOs help improve the quality of life, mainly at community level, but increasingly face competition for funding. The International Red Cross as one of the world’s biggest brands for over a century, is well positioned to advise on how to revise their business model. Their Trinidad Business and Innovation Director, Salorne McDonald, offers tips to local NGOs.

Glenroy McIntosh (Connexion Integrated Solutions), who works with individuals and companies on ways to improve customer service and efficiency, explains why time may be the best business resource.

And Junior Finance Minister, Allyson West, speaks about avenues for start-up financing at April 9th’s Business Development Seminar, put on by the University of the Southern Caribbean.