The President of the Co-operative Credit Union League, and Vice-President of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, Joseph Remy, says the movement has done what’s necessary to comply with requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards 9, which came into effect in January 2018, but challenges remain.

In more recorded moments from the ‘Business Development Seminar’ at the University of the Southern Caribbean, on April 9, the C.E.O. of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Gabriel Faria, examines ‘the role of entrepreneurship and trade in Caribbean development’.

Finally, Afiya Douglas and Ariane Mohan, tell the stories of their respective business endeavours, in cookies and desserts (‘Caphe Tia’) and Scuba Diving/Island Tours (‘Scuba DDI’).