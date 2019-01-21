This week we preview TSTT’s conference “Connect 2019” (Jan 29-Feb 1), which looks at new paths to Innovation and Entrepreneurship through Technology, with Enterprise Marketing Manager, Siobhan Thompson, and event partners – the Entertainment and Shopping Mobile App d’Junction’s designer and innovator Ria Karim, and the business support entity, Launch Rockit’s Gerard Thomas, who talks about a rewarding ‘code challenge’ for star-ups.

Entertainment Lawyer, and Producer of the online series, “The Business of Carnival”, Carla Parris, the editor-in-chief of CultureEGo Magazine, Adeline Gregoire, and Augustus Forde, of the Red Cross Society, organisers, for over 6 decades of the annual Children’s Carnival parade, discuss culture and public/private sector funding.

Architect, Andre James, and Erin Thomas, of AJ Designed, offer help to those seeking to build or renovate on a budget, while Fabien de France speaks of the vision for the swim club, Bluefin Aquatics, set up in 2016 and already boasting a neat trophy collection.