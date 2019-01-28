In November 2017, the man behind the MovieTowne shopping and entertainment cineplexes, Derek Chin, shared valuable insights on what it takes to succeed in business, and his plans to expand, internationally. He returns to talk about the importance of “thinking beyond the norm”, culture, and the newest franchise outlet, in the original family home,- Georgetown, Guyana, built at a cost of some 50 million US dollars, and set to open in March.

Former Energy and Finance minister, Conrad Enill, looks ahead to the “New Beginnings” session, which bring together credit and trades unions in Port of Spain, on ways ordinary people can succeed in tough economic times.

Additionally on the program, Dilean Richards recalls the moment in 2015 when work as a financial advisor gave way to a decision to become an entrepreneur. Just D’s, her line of relishes, liqueurs, jams and jellies are now available in leading supermarkets.