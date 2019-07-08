The president and CEO of the Energy Chamber, Dr. Thackwary Driver, discusses the findings of a survey on how late payments and debts owed are affecting contractors in the sector.

Agencies that help local and regional exporters, and countries looking to enter the Trinidad and Tobago market feature in the 1st of 3 highlights pieces on July 4-7’s 20th edition of the annual Trade and Investment Conference.

And, the executive director of the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, Derek Luk Pat, speaks about ongoing local efforts to combat the lucrative trade in illicit goods.