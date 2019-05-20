On May 6th 2019, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, gave a positive outlook for the economy in his mid-year budget review, presented in parliament. Our specially assembled panel, Director of Tax Matters at Auditing firm KPMG, Gillian Wolfe-O’Neil, Agriculture entrepreneur, Alpha Sennon (the founder of WhyFarms), and international Economics expert, professor Anthony Gonzales, of the University of the West Indies, at St. Augustine, weigh in.

They say the overall situation is not as grim as made out by some, but that the government needs to resolve the issue of Value Added Tax refunds to businesses, advance the country’s diversification thrust, and create the environment for young people to flourish.