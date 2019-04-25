Executive member of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Jai Leladarsingh, says he is not of the view that there should be a State of Emergency in the country at this time, despite concerns about crime, especially murders.

He made the comment while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon.

The business official however noted that Trinidad and Tobago should engage in a national dialogue about crime, murder and drugs.

He also suggested that this proposal should involve various stakeholders.

Mr Leladarsingh appealed for more robust gang laws and stronger enforcement.