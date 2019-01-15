Businessman, Peter George, says it will serve the nation and citizens well, should proof be found to claims made of corruption and misuse of state resources and appropriate action taken.

Mr George said when allegations of misappropriation of state funding or improper practices are highlighted on the political platform or campaign it serves to spark debate.

Speaking on the Impact TT Programme on Power 102FM on Sunday, Mr. George suggested to the Prime Minister what should be done when similar claims arise and how they should be addressed.